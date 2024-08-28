4 hours ago

As the 2024 election draws nearer, some policies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appear to be sending shivers down the spine of some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, among other promises, pledged to amend the law to end the cycle of indiscriminate mining in forest reserves.

He threatened to kick out Akonta Mining, owned by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako, out of the forest reserves for desecrating the forest.

This policy, the owner of the mining firm, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has interpreted as Mr Mahama’s quest for power to avenge his enemies.

Chairman Wontumi argues that the difference between illegal mining and legitimate mining is documentation, and for a businessman of his calibre, acquiring legal documents is not a problem.

In light of this, he challenged the NDC flagbearer to push him out of the forest reserve if he could.

“Can you push Wontumi? Even illegal and legal what is the difference? The difference is a document. So, as a veteran miner, I don’t know how to get documents done?” Wontumi quizzed.

The CEO of Akonta Mining said Mr Mahama’s aim for contesting the election was to avenge his enemies.

“You want to win to avenge your enemies…anything concerning Ashanti, you don’t like it,” he added.