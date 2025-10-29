3 hours ago

French telecom and media giant Canal+ is preparing to enter Ghana’s internet market through its subsidiary, Vivendi Africa (GVA), with the launch of high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services in Accra and Kumasi.

The rollout, expected to offer unlimited, reliable broadband at “revolutionary prices,” marks GVA’s expansion into its 10th African market after successful operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Gabon, Rwanda, and Uganda.

GVA’s CEO, Jean-François Dubois, said the company’s mission is to “democratize access to quality internet,” emphasizing that affordable high-speed connectivity is a necessity for Africa’s development.

Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, welcomed the investment, calling it a “transformative” step toward lowering data costs and boosting connectivity nationwide.

GVA’s entry is poised to disrupt Ghana’s broadband sector, dominated by MTN, Vodafone, and Teledata, and could intensify competition in pricing, speed, and service reliability.

The move also aligns with Canal+’s broader strategy to integrate entertainment, technology, and connectivity across Africa, following its recent acquisition of a majority stake in MultiChoice Group.