Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it will be a challenging period for the various stakeholders of the country’s football if the 2019/20 season is cancelled.

The GFA is currently in consultations with its stakeholders to decide on the fate of the 2019-20 season that has been brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite finalizing discussion with the clubs and Regional bodies, the nation's football governing body revealed that it will take a decision on 30 June, 2020.

But speaking on an online panel discussion, President of the Association, Mr. Okraku lamented that the football industry has not been stable since 2017 and is currently facing a big challenge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that should the league be cancelled due to the Covid-19, a lot of clubs would be in turmoil.

“It will be another challenging period for the clubs, referees, match commissioners, if the season is cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ the GFA boss said.

“At the lower leagues, football indirectly contributes a lot to the economy. Also with football, sponsors will not continue to bring their money on board.

‘‘The GFA will lose partners, Clubs will also lose their deals with partners and sponsors, Players may lose either their contracts or endorsements, fans will also lose that excitement they get when they watch the games,’’ he added.

Mr. Kurt Okraku also revealed that the Covid-19 has led the FA to lose a potential sponsor as there were engagements ongoing before the league was halted.

He added that with football suspended and the challenges facing the GFA, the only revenue or guarantee of money for the FA will be the FIFA Forward money which will not be adequate for running football in the country.