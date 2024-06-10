Can’t a musician of my calibre afford a Kempinski venue worth GHghs170,000 for my wedding? – Akwaboah asks critics

Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr’s wedding made waves for its opulence and extravagance, sparking discussions among social media users.

Held on May 3 at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel in Ghana, the event boasted lavish details captured in viral videos and photos.

From the exquisite venue to the meticulously crafted attire, including the bride’s robes by renowned designer Sima Brew, no expense was spared.

Luxury cars, including Rolls Royces, added to the grandeur of the occasion.

Despite his typically modest online presence, his decision to host such an extravagant wedding raised eyebrows.

The situation escalated when Strongman revealed on social media that Akwaboah had reportedly spent approximately GH₵170,000 solely on the Kempinski venue.

During an interview with Delay TV, the host asked about the accuracy of Strongman’s claim.

Delay inquired, “Strongman mentioned you spent GH₵170,000 on the wedding.”

Akwaboah responded, “In life, there are three significant days: the day you’re born, the day you marry, and the day you pass away. These events occur only once. My wife is invaluable, worth more than GH₵170,000. Moreover, I’ve had a successful music career for many years. Are people suggesting I can’t afford such things when I choose to?”

He added, “I’m not flaunting wealth; I simply wanted to create a memorable day fitting for the occasion. Whatever I did, I did it to find joy on my special day.”

Watch the video below: