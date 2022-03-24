2 hours ago

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan says that he can't wait to finally make his debut for his motherland Ghana when they face Nigeria on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The youngster is yet to play for Ghana as he turned down an invitation to play in the last two 2022 World Cups qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

He also turned down the chance to play for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon as he felt he was not ready at the time.

The youngster is finally in Ghana and may make his debut in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

“I am very much ready to make my debut for the Black Stars and I must tell you all that I am really happy with what I have seen so far in camp, having met my teammates for the first time,” Afena-Gyan told CompleteSports

“I can’t wait to play for Ghana and if called upon, I promise to give my very best to make sure that we win on Friday. It would be a dream come true to play at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The 18-year-old striker came to prominence in October 2021 when he scored a brace against Genoa after coming from the bench.

He has two goals in fourteen matches for his side this season in the Italian Serie A.

Ghana will be seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time whiles Nigeria will be looking to make it a seventh World Cup appearance since 1994 having missed out only once in 2006.