The Cantonments Police in Accra have intercepted weapons hidden in food for an inmate in custody.

Police sources indicate this was at about 4:45 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021, when a 23-year-old lady of Nigerian descent came to visit the said inmate.

She is said to have come to the charge office with two packs of Papaye labeled fast food to be served on a robbery remand prisoner in cells.

When the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it.

Unfortunately, the lady managed to flee the scene. There are, however, strenuous efforts underway to trace and arrest the lady.