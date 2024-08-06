1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Horace Ekow Ewusi, has formally petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi from his position as Chairman of the University of Cape Coast’s Governing Council.

In his petition, Ewusi argues that Professor Amonoo-Kuofi’s actions are disrupting the effective operation of the university and suggests that his removal is necessary for the institution’s overall benefit.

He accuses the chairman of pursuing a personal agenda detrimental to the university’s management.

“I respectfully bring to your attention the concerning behaviour of Prof. Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), which is hampering the university’s smooth operation. I request a thorough investigation into this matter and urge you to consider his removal.

“This appeal comes as a last resort after numerous attempts by esteemed community members, including myself, to persuade him to act as a responsible and seasoned leader have failed. Despite his professional background and party affiliation, his actions suggest a focus on personal interests rather than the collective good of the university, impacting our electoral prospects,” Mr Ewusi’s petition stated.

The NPP candidate further criticizes the chairman for exhibiting autocratic behaviour, claiming that he lacks an understanding of corporate governance.

Mr Ewusi alleges that Amonoo-Kuofi has made unilateral decisions without consulting other council members and has had conflicts with key university unions, including UTAG and GAUA.

“He has repeatedly taken it upon himself to make unilateral decisions, including solely responding to a petition on an advertisement without seeking input from other members of the Governing Council. Additionally, he has clashed with two major unions (UTAG and GAUA), the convocation and the Board of convocation of the University. Attached as Appendix 1 to 3 are copies of the responses written by Prof. Harold Amonoo-Koufi to these bodies.”

Mr Ewusi also accuses Amonoo-Kuofi of persistently attacking the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, creating significant tension and division within the university community.

“Faculty and staff, who are foundational to our party’s support, have raised concerns about the negative impact of these developments on the university’s reputation since Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi’s appointment.”

“Faculty and staff of the University, who form the base of our party, have expressed concerns about the sudden turn of events since Prof. Harold Amanoo-Kuofi assumed office and the potential impact this has on the University’s reputation.”

Background

It could be recalled that the name of UCC has been in the news on social media and in the traditional media for the past week following the purported termination of the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University by the Council Chairman.

On August 2, a notice signed by Professor Amonoo-Kuofi announced the termination of Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of UCC.

This has led to seeming tension among the University Community as various stakeholders keep threatening to embark on protests towards the restoration of the VC back to his post.