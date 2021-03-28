2 hours ago

The Cape Coast Technical University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ghana Energy Commission to commence a solar trike project.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University, Rt. Rev. Professor Joshua Owusu-Sekyere disclosed this development for the project which will target tricycles known in Ghana as “pragya”.

It is expected to commence by April 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor who announced the initiative at the University’s third congregation in Cape Coast, maintained that the move forms part of efforts to making the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University, the Center of Excellence.

“The Design and Innovation Hub of the Mechanical Engineering Department is finalizing an MOU with the Ghana Energy Commission to support its solar tricycle project whereby tricycles would be powered by solar panels. This project is the first step in building capacity for the establishment of the centre of excellence in e-vehicles.”

Rt. Rev. Professor Joshua Owusu-Sekyere indicated that already, some staff of the institution have built an automatic hand washing machine called “Solar Hand Washing Prompt”.

He hoped the innovation by CCTU would be recognised and given the needed attention it deserves.

The Vice-Chancellor of CCTU however underscored some challenges facing the institution such as; inadequate teaching and non-teaching staff, inadequate housing for staff, inadequate furniture for offices and lecture halls and the lack of auditorium among others.

“Work on the auditorium and commercial area projects has stalled and every attempt to revive them has failed. The two projects, upon completion among other things, provide space for lectures as well as accommodation for students. We appeal to the Ministry of Education to take a look at them and help us get them completed.”

In all, a total of 1,140 students graduated at various levels. Deserving students were awarded.

Source: citifmonline