The High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the matter of the founder of now-defunct Capital bank, William Ato Essien today, Thursday, December 1.

He has been tried for his alleged role in the collapse of the bank, with the prosecution accusing him of misappropriation of GH¢620 million liquidity support extended by the Central Bank to help keep the bank afloat.

He stood trial together with the former Managing Director of the Bank, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor, and a former Managing Director of MC Management Service, Tetteh Nettey, also owned by Mr. Ato Essien.

Together, they were tried on 23 counts of criminality, including conspiracy to steal and stealing.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained their innocence throughout the trial, with Mr. Ato Essien maintaining at all material moments that he had Board approval for all actions he took.

His Lordship Eric Kyei Baffour of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge is thus expected to decide the fate of the accused persons today.

Source: citifmonline