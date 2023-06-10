1 day ago

The Director of Takoradi Harbour, Captain Ebenezer Afedzi, has handed over the leadership of Ghana’s first harbour after seven and a half years of supervising a massive turnaround of the port’s performance and infrastructure development.

Speaking at his pull-out ceremony at the Takoradi Port, Captain Afedzi, who handed over to his Human Resource Manager, Peter Amo Bediako, as Acting Director of the Port, said he had managed to increase the port’s cargo throughput from 2.2 million tonnes in 2014, when he took over, to 7.3 million tonnes in 2022.

“I took over as a Director with a staff strength of 830 but now we are 1,070 including 321 contract staff. The Port Quay Length of 875m is now 2,575m, with 550m to be added by next year. Cargo Throughout of 2.2 metric tons in the year 2014 increased to 7,344,919 metric tons in 2022. Finance from 2015 when I took over picked up as we had started making some profits due to the introduction of the oil and gas section and its related tariff by my predecessor, Captain James Owusu-Koranteng. Today, in 2023, I can confidently and comfortably say, that with the support of all the 749 permanent staff and 321 contract staff, we are raking in some good profits not only from oil and gas but from all operations“, he said.

He also recounted some key infrastructure projects undertaken during his tenure and those underway.

“Dry Bulk Terminal completed with deepened berth from 800m length to 16m, while Liquid Bulk Terminal also completed with deepened berth from 300m length to 14m deep. The Atlantic Terminal Services Limited Container and Multipurpose Terminal also completed and awaiting equipment to commence operation,” he added.

On health, he said Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) Takoradi Hospital Children’s Ward and an ultra-modern Laboratory Block project were completed during his tenure, while an ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre project is also nearing completion.

While thanking his predecessors and staff for their support during his about eight-year tenure as Director of the Takoradi Port, Captain Afedzi said his achievement was a result of the immense teamwork he enjoyed.

“I would like to especially acknowledge and express my gratitude to all who cooperated and supported me to make the aforementioned accomplishments possible and my tenure as Director, Port of Takoradi end successfully. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for maintaining me as the Director of Port over the past six years till my retirement and pull-out today. My heartfelt gratitude also goes to his immediate predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, for appointing me as Director of Takoradi Port in 2015“, he remarked.

The outgoing Port Director who took over the reins of the Takoradi Port in 2015 commended the new leadership of the Takoradi Port but challenged them to work as a team and be transparent to be successful.

“My advice goes to the Head of Departments, Managers and staff of the Port, please support your new Director of Port to succeed because when he succeeds, the Port succeeds and all of you will benefit. To the new Director of Port my advice is that always endeavour to carry your team along in your decisions if you want to go far; for our elders say “If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together“, he advised.

On his part, the new Acting Director of the Takoradi Habour, Peter Amo Bediako, who joined GPHA some 24 years ago and until his appointment was the Port’s Human Resource Manager commended the outgoing Director for his successful supervision of the Port’s transformation from 6 berths to 17 berth Port.

He promised to continue with his predecessor’s good works but appealed to all staff to deepen their commitment and professionalism to achieve even much better for the Takoradi Port.

“I’m humbled to stand on the shoulders of your achievements and determine to build upon them as we go along together…To our valued stakeholders, we can’t move forward without you. Please be rest assured that we are very conscious of the fact that the Port is not only about GPHA but rather, the bundle of experiences that our clients and customers get along the logistics chain. So it’s not just the Port but everyone including the shipping lines. Always remember that your views and observations on how to serve you better would be continually sourced. With the support of our Ministry, the Board, the entire management and staff of GPHA, we promise to bring you on board as partners in our collective quest to make GPHA and Takoradi Port a success“, he said.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah on behalf of GPHA presented a citation of Honour to retiring Captain Ebenezer Afedzi for his good works.

Senior staff of GPHA mounted a ceremonial pull-out for Captain Ebenezer Afedzi to symbolize his exit as a Director of Takoradi Port to make way for Peter Amo Beidako to take over.

