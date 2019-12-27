1 hour ago

The Charity arm of Captain One Golf Society celebrated this year’s festive season with the children at Angel of Hope Orphanage Center in Tarkwa, Western Region.

The body presented cash of GH₵2,000 and golf shirts plus assorted drinks.

The team was represented and led by the captain of Captain One Golf Society, Dr Frank Boateng together with assistant secretary, David Duncan and other members of the society.

Dr Boateng mentioned that Angel of Hope Center has been adopted by the professional golfers in the society to train the kids in the game of golf and would be the first home to benefit from the society which they have already started training the kids.

‘‘Because professional golfers are the only people allowed to teach golf in the country, we call on more professionals to join the society so that they can support the dream of taking golf to the less privileged,” he said.

Executive Director of Angel of Hope Center, Madam Esi Antobam, thanked the society for their kind gesture and assured them of her support and assistance to make their dream a reality.

According to her, the charity home has been in existence for over a decade and currently has 35 children with the oldest being 27 years who recently completed the University of Mines at Tarkwa.

She called on the general public to come on board to assist the home as they pride on the topmost care for the kids.

The team were taken around the facility to have a first-hand view of where the kids stayed and the kind of urgent support they would need.