2 hours ago

Host of Onua Maakye, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has disclosed the reason Paul Adom-Otchere allegedly failed to complete his law school education.

According to Captain Smart, the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme failed woefully in the criminal law course by scoring nothing out of the hundred marks at stake.

In a subtle jab, Captain Smart questioned why Paul Adom-Otchere, who he claims to be an avid reader, will fail in a course that is purely about reading.

The Onua Maakye host believes he would do better than Paul Adom-Otchere should he have opted to read law as well.

“Paul if I went to law school, I wouldn’t have failed. You went to law school and failed so you can't be a lawyer. If I went to law school I wouldn’t have failed. I have read more than 1000 books. Ask the people around me. What do you know? We read at law school and don’t do any calculations. Why did you fail? Criminal law, you had zero out of a hundred Paul Adom-Otchere. You claim you read but you had zero that’s why you quit law school. If I went to law school, I wouldn’t have failed. After all this Togbe Afede paid your fees. Where was your father? We will publish your law school results,” Captain Smart said.

Over the years, there has been a debate as to whether or not Paul Adom-Otchere, graduated from the Ghana School of Law and got called to the Ghana Bar Association to practice as a lawyer.

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that Paul Adom Otchere is not a lawyer as he carries himself to be.

In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dafeamekpor said that rather than the journalist correcting his viewers who refer to him as a lawyer, Adom Otchere happily accepts the honour of being a lawyer.

According to the MP, the journalist never completed law school; therefore, he is not a lawyer.

“Adom Otchere went to the faculty of law; he did not finish law school… he is not a lawyer. When he is on TV and people call him a lawyer, he is not humble to say sorry; I’m not a lawyer. You may have a law degree, but you are not a lawyer.

“He has never been humble to reject that description and labelling (of he being a lawyer). I am a lawyer; I have over 105 classmates, including … Clement Akapame; some are judges, the deputy director of legal, Parliament of Ghana was my classmate, some of them are principal state attorneys, and some of them are lecturers at GIMPA,” he said in Twi.

But Paul Adom Otchere has always dismissed such arguments stating that they were from uninformed positions.

“Kwamena Ahwoi too didn’t finish law school, he wrote a book; he is a Professor of law…When they talk like that I don’t even understand. Some Parliamentarians will say Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer; if I’m not a lawyer, Kwamena Ahwoi too is not a lawyer. You don’t understand the thing you just talk about,” he stated in a June 9, edition of Good Evening Ghana programme.

Addressing the issue of failing the entrance examination, Adom-Otchere noted that, when he enrolled at the Ghana School of Law for his professional law course, there was nothing like entrance examinations.

He said, his appreciation of the law, cannot be subjected to someone who is not a lawyer.

“Some people even think I wrote law school entry exams, my time, we were not writing law school entry exams. You don’t understand it and you are just happy about it; you just talk about it. Whether the person is a lawyer or not, when he articulates the law you will know. . .”

Source: Ghanaweb