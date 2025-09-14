3 hours ago

A tense scene unfolded on the Ablekuma-Curve when a private saloon car unexpectedly went up in flames in the middle of the road.

Witnesses said smoke first billowed from the car’s engine before fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire vehicle. The driver and passengers managed to escape unharmed moments before the blaze intensified.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly, using hoses to subdue the fire after several minutes of effort. Their swift intervention stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Although no casualties were reported, the vehicle was reduced to ashes. The incident also triggered heavy gridlock as motorists were forced to reroute while curious onlookers crowded the scene.

Fire officials have since urged motorists to regularly maintain their vehicles and conduct safety inspections to avoid similar accidents.

The charred vehicle has been removed, and traffic has since returned to normal on the stretch.