17 hours ago

Two people are in critical condition and have been rushed to Kasoa Polyclinic after the driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control and run over them.

According to reports, he crashed into them while they were waiting for a commercial vehicle at Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Assemblyman for Domeabra Electoral Area, Joseph Akrashie confirmed the accident to Adom News.

He said the driver of the Toyota Corolla who is an Immigration officer, attempted to overtake the vehicle infront of him but lost control and ran into pedestrians who were waiting for a car.

The vehicle which also collided with another car also landed in a watermelon seller’s stall.

Mr. Akrashie added that, the victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and police officers have towed the cars to the Amanfrom Police station.