The Ashanti Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 38-year-old car snatcher to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Yaw Adu Agyekum, alias ’18,’ a mason, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

His accomplices included Kwadwo Gyebi, alias Acheampong, a convict, and another who is now deceased.

Detective Chief Inspector, Eric Twum, giving the facts to the court, presided over by Isaac Apiatu, said Francis Osei Mensah, the complainant is a taxi driver and a resident of Old Ayaase near Fomena.

Mr Agyekum, lived at Nsuaem near Asiwa.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said at about 1630 hours on March 7, 2023, Agyekum, together with Gyebi and the deceased contracted Mensah to take them to Abosamso for an agreed fee of GH₵120.00.

At a section of the road between Bodwesango and Abosamso, Gyebi and the others pulled a knife and threatened to attack and stab Mensah if he did not stop and hand over the cab to them.

True to their threats, the gang slashed Mensah’s left thumb, resulting in a deep cut and excessive bleeding.

Mensah, fearing for his life, gave in and was pulled out of the vehicle by Gyebi and the others, who tied him up and placed him in a nearby bush, after which they drove the vehicle away.

The Court heard that Mensah struggled for a while, freed himself, and with the assistance of a taxi driver friend who drove by, alerted the Police at Tebeso No.2 where the gang was later intercepted by the police.

The Police signalled the gang to stop but they refused and attempted to knock down the officers with the vehicle.

The police officers then opened fire on the vehicle, and in the process shot the yet-to-be-identified robber-driver who was rushed to Tebeso Health Clinic but died whilst receiving treatment.

The prosecution said Gyebi was arrested but Agyekum managed to escape.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said Gyebi during interrogation mentioned Agyekum as his accomplice, and disclosed that they planned the robbery at Agyekum’s house at Nsuaem.

He said Gyebi was put before court on March 10, 2023, and was sentenced to 20 years in hard labour.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Agyekum from his hideout at Abirem on June 02, 2023.

He also confessed to his involvement in the crime.

After investigations, Mr Agyekum was charged with the offences and put before court.