2 hours ago

Afia Schwarzenegger is not settled with Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah’s resignation and wants more to be done.

The Ex-Deputy Minister of Trade, resigned from his post after he was met with backlash when he admitted to testing positive for Coronavirus but proceeded to visit EC registration centres in his constituency.

Speaking on Citi FM yesterday, he said “I visited one registration centre but didn’t go amongst any people, although I did step out of my car,” this comment sparked outrage on social media and Ghanaians woke up to a Press Release from the Presidency that he has resigned.

However, Ghanaian social media commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger has said the resignation is not enough. “They said if you don’t wear a mask you’ll be arrested so please what about the COVID-19 positive Minister who went to roam polling stations?” she quizzed.

“We have accepted that he has resigned but what happens after the resignation? What are the laws saying? What are we doing him?” she further asked, suggesting that the ex-minister must face the laws for breaching the COVID-19 safety protocol - watch the video below.