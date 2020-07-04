2 hours ago

Information reaching us indicates that a campaign team member of the Deputy Trade Minister who resigned on Friday for breaching Covid-19 protocols has died.

According to the Ghanaian Times, a member of Carlos Ahenkorah’s parliamentary primary campaign team died on Thursday after he was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in Accra for medical attention.

“The deceased (name withheld), a ward coordinator at Lashibi, was among three members of Mr Ahenkorah’s campaign team in the Tema West Constituency alleged to have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease,” the newspaper said.

A source told the Ghanaians Times that the polling station chairman for Tema Community 5, popularly called Bobo was on admission at Caiquo Hospital, a private facility at Tema.

Another person, Nana Boakye, is said to be in self-isolation and is being treated at home.

The Tema West MP resigned as a Deputy Trade Minister on Friday after he said on radio that he went to a voters registration centre knowing that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Mr Ahenkorah Thursday on Asempa FM admitted to visiting registration centers despite knowing his COVID status as positive, an action that has received a lot of backlash from the public.

Despite tendering in his resignation, there have been calls for further sanctions including a request by Occupy Ghana for his prosecution.

There have also been requests for his withdrawal as a candidate on the ticket on the NPP for the Tema West Constituency in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The news of the death of the ward coordinator has come as a surprise to many constituents who wondered how he and the two others got infected with the disease.

“The incidence seemed to have visibly shaken their admirers and compatriots in the Lashibi community as those the Ghanaian Times approached for comments declined to discuss the issue,” the newspaper said.