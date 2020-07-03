2 hours ago

"It’s sad but that does not take away the fact that what he did was wrong…he has proven that he is a true statesman," says Kwesi Pratt Jnr in reaction to Carlos Ahenkorah's resignation.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry resigned on Friday after breaching the COVID-19 safety protocol.

This was after he admitted visiting some registration centres despite knowing he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM's Eye Witness News “Yes, I have COVID-19 but on the first day of the registration, there was a problem at one of the centres. But knowing my status that I am asymptomatic, I visited only one centre to check on the issue. I never got in the midst of people. I drove in my car and got there, got down and spoke far away with the EC officer who explained the issue to me. I told her I will report this to their boss and then I just left. I was very careful. It is important for people like us to know their status because whether you like it not, we will go into the midst of people."

Resignation letter

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the presidency read: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020 accepted the resignation from office the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect"

True statesman

Kwesi Pratt, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', lauded Mr Carlos Ahenkorah for displaying a high sense of honesty by boldly admitting his mistake; an act which is not common in Africa.

"Carlos did not act well....Even though he erred, he has shown that he is one of the few statesmen in the country who are truthful. That is something we should learn from. When leaders are even caught red-handed, they move heaven and earth to deny it. He has proven to us that some leaders still speak the truth which is very rare among leaders. When they are being recorded on tape, they tell you the tape is doctored....this cannot be the end of the world for Carlos," the seasoned journalist stated.

Calls for Prosecution

Some groups are of the view that the Tema West MP should be prosecuted for endangering the lives of Ghanaians.

Pressure Group OccupyGhana said it is disappointed in the Deputy Trade Minister’s action and that “as a minister of state of a government that is battling hard against this pandemic, he has shown a remarkable lack of good sense on the social and physical distancing that is required by law, on the pain of criminal prosecution".

Act of Wickedness

However, Kwesi Pratt thinks it will be an act of wickedness to call for prosecution.

According to him, what Carlos is going through is enough punishment and that he should be forgiven instead of being prosecuted.

"...what other punishment is greater than this?…he committed a grave error and is remorseful...it is true that he breached the protocol but what he is going through is enough punishment for him. I think he should be forgiven…

"He should not be penalized, not because of his position, but simply because he has already shown remorse; he didn’t deny the offence; he even went further to resign but if you insist that he should still be prosecuted that will amount to wickedness," Mr Pratt posited.