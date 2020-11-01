1 hour ago

Barely a week after he was announced as the technical director of Hearts of Oak, Portuguese trainer Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has left his job at the club.

He did not begin his work but has reportedly left his role due to disagreement with the club's board of directors.

According to Oyerepa Fm, there was disagreements over the Portuguese's job description with the board as he wanted to be the head coach and always wanted to remove Edward Nii Odoom from his role as assistant coach.

Odoom has been training the team all this while since restrictions on football was lifted preparing for the opening Premier League game against Aduana but upon the Portuguese's arrival he wanted Odoom gone which the board disagreed.

He has therefore jetted out of the country after losing the first battle at the club even before he started his job after just a week.

According to reports he wanted former Hearts of Oak legends Amankwaah Mireku and Lawrence Adjah-Tetteh as his deputies.

He has in the past coached Angolan side's Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo and Ethiopian side FC Saint George.

The Portuguese' last coaching job was to at FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches winning a mere 4 losing 11 and drawing 11.