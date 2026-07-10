Carlos Queiroz denies resigning as Ghana coach after World Cup exit

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has denied reports that he has resigned following the Black Stars’ exit from the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach sparked speculation after posting an emotional message on Instagram following Ghana’s 1-0 defeat by Colombia in the round of 32.

In the post, Queiroz thanked Ghanaian supporters, his players and football officials for their support during the tournament.

Several media outlets interpreted the message as a farewell statement, prompting widespread reports that he had stepped down from his role.

But Queiroz said his post was intended only as a message of appreciation.

“I’ve not resigned. I was just sending my message of gratitude,” he said in a conversation with a football supporter in the United States.

“I’m still the coach of the Black Stars, and I haven’t resigned.”

Queiroz was appointed in April on a short-term deal to lead Ghana through the World Cup campaign and the subsequent technical review period.

Ghana’s tournament ended after a narrow defeat by Colombia, but the former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager remains in charge while the Ghana Football Association assesses the team’s performance.

It is not yet clear whether Queiroz will be offered a longer-term role after the review is completed.