47 minutes ago

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead with one being arrested in connection with the robbery attack on December 9 at Caprice where a businesswoman was shot and robbed of an unspecified amount of money.

An update released by the Ghana Police Service said the two suspected robbers were killed after a shootout ensued between the Service and the robbers at their hideout.

“Police have shot dead two armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday 9th December 2022 where a female victim was attacked, shot and robbed.

“Sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (name of location withheld for now). The robbers engaged the police in a shoot out and in the process, two were shot dead and one was arrested.”

The Police Service also recorded some mild causalities where one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and currently receiving medical care.

“One police officer sustained a gunshot injury to his thigh and is receiving medical attention.

“The police intelligence operations continue to get the rest of the gang members arrested, and we wish to assure the public that we will surely get them.”

The victim, a businesswoman, who was driving a Toyota Landcruiser Prado with registration number GN 8188-22, was trailed from the West Hills Mall to Caprice, where she was shot in the head and robbed.

She was then rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where her condition has since stabilized.

Source: citifmonline