The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has imposed a fine of 9,300 Swiss Francs on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after ruling in favor of the players involved in the match-fixing game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC two seasons ago.

The CAS ruling overturns all punishments imposed by the GFA, including the ban on the players involved in the match.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee had sanctioned 21 players who were allegedly involved in manipulating the results of the match, which ended 7-0 in favor of AshantiGold at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Following the GFA's decision to ban the players, the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro), filed for a stay of execution pending an appeal.

Asante Kotoko SC also appealed the GFA's decision for player Richmond Nii Lamptey, who had switched camps from Allies.

CAS upheld the stay of execution, temporarily lifting the ban on the players, allowing them to continue playing for their desired clubs competitively.

CAS has now announced its decision, annulling all the sanctions imposed on the players. As a result, the players can now fully participate in football activities without any restrictions.

In addition to the fine imposed on the GFA, CAS has ordered the association to pay Richmond Nii Lamptey an amount of 3,000 Swiss Francs as contributions towards his legal fees and other expenses in connection with the arbitration proceedings.

Furthermore, CAS has ordered the GFA to pay each of the remaining players 300 Swiss Francs, totaling 6,300 Swiss Francs, towards their contributions to legal fees and other expenses.