The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has announced its decision to reject the application for stay and provisional measures submitted by Eurafrica Football Club on March 20, 2023, in the case CAS 2023/A/9517 Eurafrica FC v. Sunyani The Wisers FC & Ghana Football Association.

As a result of CAS's decision, Eurafrica FC is obligated to pay a sum of €62,000.00 to Wisers FC, based in Sunyani, as well as 10% of the transfer fee to the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA Appeals Committee had previously directed Eurafrica FC to make these payments within a period of seven days, and CAS's decision upholds this requirement.

The CAS ruling is in connection with the GFA Player Status Committee's decision regarding Wisers FC's application for compensation from Eurafrica FC and 10% of the onward transfer fee received from AS Roma for the transfer of Felix Afena Gyan. This decision was affirmed by the GFA Appeals Committee.

Following the Appeals Committee's affirmation, Eurafrica FC subsequently filed an application with CAS and also sought a Stay of Execution.

With the CAS decision on the Stay of Execution application, the substantive case before CAS will proceed accordingly.