The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a ruling in favor of the players involved in the alleged match-fixing game between AshantiGold and Inter Allies two seasons ago. CAS has overturned all punishments imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the players.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee had handed sanctions to 21 players, with 14 belonging to AshantiGold, for their alleged involvement in manipulating the results of a Ghana Premier League match on match day 34.

The match ended in a 7-0 victory for AshantiGold, and Inter Allies player Hashmin Musah had claimed in a post-match interview that he scored two own goals to foil the match-fixing plot.

The players from AshantiGold faced various sanctions, ranging from two-year fines to bans of different lengths.

However, following the GFA's decision, the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) appealed to CAS through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) to challenge the sanctions.

During the case proceedings at CAS, the players were allowed to register for the 2022/23 season, enabling them to continue playing competitive football.

After several months of deliberation, CAS has now announced its decision, overturning all the sanctions imposed on the players. As a result, the players can now fully participate in football activities without any restrictions.