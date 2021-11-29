3 hours ago

The Tamale District Court has adjourned the case involving the Headmaster of St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School in Saboba, Emmanuel Chingya, to December 13, 2021.

The headmaster is reported to have sent thirty-one pupils to work on his farm on November 12, but while returning, the canoe they were travelling on capsized, leading to the death of nine.

Mr. Emmanuel Chingya has since been charged with manslaughter.

In court today, Monday, November 29, 2021, the prosecution appealed to the court for more time to enable it undertake further investigations into the case.

The Judge who presided over the case, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted the request and adjourned the case.

Families of the nine JHS students who died have asked that Mr. Chingya be pardoned.

Their call came after the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the interdiction of the headteacher.

GES in a letter, said the headteacher would remain interdicted until a final determination is made on the matter by the police.

Source: citifmonline.com