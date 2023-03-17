6 hours ago

Two persons arraigned in connection with the mysterious death of Patience Ago Quaye, a 35-year-old Cashier at Twumasiwaa General and Specialist Centre have been remanded into police custody by the Kaneshie District Court.

This was after the two – Gideon Vitalis, 24, and Mohammed Mubarak, 23, both cleaners were said to have strangled the cashier to death and managed to siphon a diesel in a standby generator.

They were also said to have stolen an amount of GHc1,200 from the facility and took away a mobile phone belonging to the deceased which was later sold for GHc150 at Madina.

They are on two provisional charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

In court on Friday, March 17, 2023, when they first appeared before Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, their respective plea were not taken.

Prosecution represented by Chief Inspector Richard Anane and Inspector Isaac Agyemang prayed the court to remand the accused persons into police custody.

Chief Inspector Anane who led the prosecution told the court that the accused robbed the facility of GHc1,200 and also stole a mobile phone of the deceased which was later sold for GHc150.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that Gideon Vitalis, the first accused is said to be a Nigerian and was sacked from the facility pilfering.

Brief facts

Chief Inspector Anane said the deceased Patience Ago Quaye, 35, was a single mother and a cashier who was working with Twumasiwaa Medical Centre at Ogbojo near ARS, Accra.

He said the two accused persons – Gideon Vitalis,(A1), a Nigerian national and Mohammed Mubarik (A1), are cleaners also working at the same facility.