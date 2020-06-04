3 hours ago

Today June 4, 2020, seems to be a sad day for the entertainment industry as Ghana has lost two giants in the industry.

GhanaWeb has confirmed the death of the manager of missing popular musician Castro, DJ Amess.

Sources tell GhanaWeb he died this morning after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was a regular pundit on ATV, Onua FM Top Radio, Adom Entertainment Hall, Kasapa Entertainment, etc.

Another entertainer and events MC Kwadwo Annor Wiafe well known as @favourite_mcs_mc on Instagram passed away this morning at the Nyaho Medical Centre.

Wiafe was the host on the Neat FM late afternoon show 'Ye Ko Fie' and a stand-in for Abeiku Santana show on Okay FM.

Meanwhile friends, fans and family members of the two people have taken to social media to mourn their death.

Ghanaweb