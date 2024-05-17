11 minutes ago

Products of the Catch Them Young Referees policy were prominent in the just ended 2023-24 Second Division Middle League competitions in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

In the Ashanti Regional Women's Division One League final between Fabolous Ladies and Ahenema Ladies, Mary Frimpong was the centre referee.

She was assisted on the lines by Alberta Gyau and Seidatu Mariam with Susana Acheampong serving as Fourth Official.

In the Eastern Region, Hannah Oduro officiated the Women's Division One Middle League final between Rootz Sistaz FC and Playmaidens FC which saw Rootz Sistaz FC being crowned Champions after a 4-0 thumping of their opponent in the final.

Alex Amoabeng was also the Centre referee for the game between MK Young Stars and Live Now FC while Isaac Eshun served as the fourth official.

The "Catch Them Young" referees have been actively officiating matches at the district and regional levels since the program was launched in 2020 by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Simeon-Okraku.

This policy, which is one of the key pillars of the Football Association, aims to identify and train young boys and girls aged between 12 and 17 who demonstrate a passion for refereeing.

To date, the GFA has successfully trained over 1,200 young referees across the country, and their progress is evident in their impressive performances at various levels of competition.

The development and recognition of these young referees are essential steps in ensuring the continued growth and excellence of refereeing in Ghana.