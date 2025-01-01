2 years ago

Products of the GFA Catch Them Young Refereeing policy will take Centre stage during the second edition of Division One League Super Cup at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The young Referees who were selected from the ten football Regions of Ghana have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram and officiating matches in Division Two at the Regional level. Referee Manager Alex Kotey and other Instructors have been taking them through Technical and physical training drills at Prampram.

The young Centre and Assistant Referees will officiate in the Tournament which runs from Tuesday, August 16 to Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Kyebi Presbyterian Asto Turf.

The Division One League Super Cup is an xxclusive event of the Ghana Football Association which features eight top teams in the Division One League at the end of every season.

The competing clubs include Tamale City FC, Nsoatreman FC, Young Apostles, Samartex 1996 and Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC. Others include Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals, Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth SC.

Daboase based Skyy FC won the maiden edition after beating Tema Youth in the final at the Madina Astro Turf.