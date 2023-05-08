1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced nominees for the various NASCO award categories for 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season.

For the player of the season, Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah, Prisons Ladies’ Helena Obeng, Faith Ladies’ Maafia Nyame, Supreme Ladies’ Linda Owusu Ansah and Northern Ladies’ Faiza Seidu are up for the top award.

In the Discovery of the season category, Essiam Socrates’ Helen Alomenu, Dreamz Ladies’ Sarah Abrafi, Faith Ladies’ Afia Twumwaa and Haruna Zainab of Tamale Super Ladies will battle for the award.

Princess Owusu of Fabulous Ladies will pick up the top scorer of the league crown after scoring seventeen (17) goals for her side.

Other awards up for grabs are the goalkeeper of the season where Hasaacas Ladies’ Grace Banwaa, Army Ladies’ Evelyn Yeboah and Farahana Ziblim of Prisons Ladies are top contenders.

Grace Ntsiful of Northern Ladies, Anasthesia Achiaa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Martha Appiah of Berry Ladies and Adama Alhassan of Army Ladies are also competing for the defender of the season accolade.

For the coach of the season category, Hasaacas Ladies’ Yusif Basigi, Ampem Darkoa’s Joe Nana Adarkwa and Army Ladies’ Joseph Anyagre are vying for the enviable award.

Winners of the various awards will be revealed after the final match between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies in Kumasi on Friday, May 12, 2023.