15 minutes ago

The race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Women’s Organiser position has taken a dramatic turn as two former ministers—Catherine Afeku and Mavis Hawa Koomson—publicly exchanged veil jabs, laying bare tensions within the party’s internal contest ahead of the 2025 delegates congress.

Both Afeku, a former Minister of Tourism and ex-MP for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, and Koomson, former Minister of Fisheries and MP for Awutu Senya East, have declared their intentions to contest the position.

However, what began as declarations of interest has now evolved into subtle but pointed personal attacks, exposing deep divisions and questions around character and leadership style.

Speaking at the recently held NPP National Conference, Catherine Afeku made a passionate pitch for what she described as a “balanced” leader—one who possesses both strength and humility.

Without naming names, Catherine Afeku warned against electing a figure with an aggressive or arrogant disposition, a comment many political observers believe was squarely aimed at Hawa Koomson.

“We want a woman who is tough but has patience. That person must have acumen and be ready to listen to the women,” Afeku said. “We don’t want someone who is arrogant and violent. That person should not bring shame to the party with her conduct.”

Catherine Afeku further stressed the need for a National Women’s Organiser who prioritises the development and empowerment of women across the country. “What is important is that, at all times, the interest of women and their development will be sought and remain a priority,” she added.

Although Catherine Afeku carefully avoided naming her opponent, her remarks come in the wake of several controversies involving Hawa Koomson, who has long been a lightning rod for criticism over her confrontational political style.

In 2020, during the voter registration exercise in Kasoa, Hawa Koomson admitted to firing a gun at a registration centre, claiming it was in self-defence. More recently, during the parliamentary rerun in Ablekuma North, she was allegedly involved in another confrontation where she reportedly used pepper spray to ward off perceived attackers.

That incident allegedly led to her being manhandled by individuals suspected to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But Hawa Koomson has firmly pushed back against the narrative that paints her as violent or unfit for the role. In a recent interview on Asempa FM, she addressed the allegations and defended her actions, saying she only acts in self-defence and has no interest in causing harm.

“I have children and brothers. Why would I want to harm someone’s child? I won’t allow anyone to kill and I certainly won’t do it myself,” she said.

The growing feud has sparked intense debate within the NPP, with some calling for a more civil contest that focuses on policy ideas and organisational strategy rather than character assassination.