2 hours ago

Acting Rector of St. Stephen Rectorate, Bodomase in the Ashanti region, Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi, has rendered an unqualified apology for leading his congregation to sing King Paluta’s Aseda.

In a viral social media video, many members were seen singing happily and effortlessly with the priest, sparking mixed reactions.

However, the priest has said he was carried away and let his guard down for a secular song to enter the sacred space.

He indicated that, he had no intentions to disrespect the traditions of the Catholic Church.

Read the full statement below: