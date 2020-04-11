1 hour ago

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), has provided food items to over a thousand people in different communities affected by the partial lockdown. The gesture was in fulfillment of the Bank’s pledge to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The food items which included bags of rice, boxes of tin tomatoes, cooking oil, bags of gari, bags of sugar, tuna flakes and boxes of biscuits were donated to people with disability, the vulnerable, aged and HIV patients living in Adenta, Madina, Ashaiman, Bukom, and Sege all in the Greater Accra region and Alabar in Kumasi.

The Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo, said the donation was to supplement efforts being made to provide food for the vulnerable. “Daily wage labourers, slum dwellers, and poor communities are being affected the most by the current partial lockdown. Our remit as a company in a difficult and unusual time such as this is to support them whichever way we can”.

Mr. Addo added that the bank deemed it important to use part of its COVID-19 GH¢1 million commitment to support individuals and families who do not have adequate income and resources to stay home for days without going out to find food.

“We believe that if every Ghanaian in the lockdown areas stays home, the country will control the spread of the virus. This is why CBG is giving these food items to enable these citizens to stay home. And it is our belief that this donation will inspire well-endowed Ghanaians and other organisations to also help these individuals across the country. Let’s stay home to avoid more possible cases,” he concluded.

Consolidated Bank has committed GH¢1 million cedis to support the Covid-19 fight in Ghana.

The amount is dedicated to public education and awareness, donations to selected institutions and communities, purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and other critical equipment. So far the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Covid-19 National Trust Fund have received support from the Bank