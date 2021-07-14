1 hour ago

About 18 professional cleaning companies and 33 members of staff have successfully undertaken the prestigious Certified Professional Trainer (CPT) course for the professional cleaning industry, after having undergone the requisite training.

The CPT certification equips holders with the skill sets and tools, necessary as a guideline in training their cleaning operatives to deliver effective and efficient cleaning as spelt out by the Cleaning Industry Management Standards (CIMS).

The course was organised by Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG) in partnership with International Sanitary Suppliers Association (ISSA), the world's leading association which has been championing professional development and standardisation of the Cleaning Industry over the last 7 decades.

In a statement signed by the president of CCAG, Yussif Salford, and copied to CitiNews, he highlighted the necessity for the training saying "there could not have been a better time to pursue a professional trainers’ course for the cleaning industry, considering the way Covid-19 preventive protocols have changed the scope and intensity of cleaning. Never before has cleaning and hygiene for health been more relevant than now. Having a CPT shows great commitment to advancing proficiency and professional development in the industry. This was a rare opportunity and I greatly commend the companies that jumped in. This has not only filled a skill gap in the market, but will heighten cleaning standards and increase value for end users of cleaning services, which in the long run would amount to some economic benefits to Ghana in its development agenda”.

In his statement, he also reiterated the importance of professional cleaning as a first line of defence against disease outbreaks in the public health care delivery chain. “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation", he added.

The Professional Cleaning Service Providers that have attained CPT certification include;

1. Oakpalm limited

2. Spaklean limited

3.Cleaning Dynamics

4. Etal limited

5. Fides Property limited

6. Cedarwood facilities management

7. Don-wel Sanitary Ventures

8. City Xtra facilities management

9. Front runners Gh limited

10. Minuteman facilities management

11.Ages General Service

12. Fezeeka Ventures

13. City Facilities management

14. Cleaning Masters

15. KNK Cleaning Service

16. Josaggo company limited

17. Cleaning Plus

18. Greenpro Commercial Ghana limited.

CCAG which partnered the Private Sector Fund for COVID-19 to provide cleaning and hygiene services to the Ghana Infectious Disease Center during construction and after commissioning, is upbeat about the contribution the cleaning industry will make to the national development agenda, and open to support and partner the government to ensure Ghana has a healthy workforce.