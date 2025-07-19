34 minutes ago

The Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, has slammed the government’s plan to establish a state-funded rehabilitation centre for gambling addicts as a contradiction in policy.

According to the constitutional law expert, if betting is harmful enough to require public rehabilitation, then Ghana must go beyond rehabilitation and adopt stricter, preventive measures—chief among them, a comprehensive tax regime on betting operations.

Speaking through a strongly worded Facebook post, Prof. Prempeh described the proposed Betting Rehabilitation Centre as a case of “policy incoherence.”

He argued that a more consistent and impactful approach would be for the government to (1) ban or strictly regulate betting advertisements, (2) embark on anti-betting public health campaigns, and (3) impose heavy taxes on betting companies and winnings.

Gambling Addiction

The government, through the Ministry for the Interior, recently announced its intention to construct a specialized rehabilitation centre in the Ashanti Region to assist individuals addicted to gambling, especially sports betting.

Interior Minister Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, July 14, during the Government Accountability Series in Accra.

According to the minister, the Gaming Commission has already begun preparatory works for the centre, which will focus on treatment and recovery services for persons struggling with gambling-related mental health and financial issues.

The Commission has also expanded its operational capacity by opening four new regional offices in Volta, Agona Swedru, Sekondi, and Asante Bekwai.

As part of its renewed enforcement efforts, the Commission recently shut down two illegal casinos operating in Osu and Tema, with administrative sanctions placed on the operators.

Prempeh’s Opposition

While acknowledging the problem of gambling addiction, Prof. Prempeh questioned the logic of building rehabilitation centres without simultaneously addressing the root causes and incentives behind widespread betting culture, particularly among Ghana’s youth.

“This indeed is policy incoherence,” he wrote. “If betting is an addiction for which publicly-funded rehab centers are considered a necessary or desirable policy intervention, then we should be doing one or more (preferably all) of the following as well: (1) Ban or tightly regulate betting advertising; (2) Undertake anti-betting public health campaigns; and (3) Tax betting income and operations heavily.”

He referenced Ghana’s successful anti-smoking campaigns as a model, noting that cigarette use in Ghana dropped significantly after public health education, advertising restrictions, and taxation were introduced.

“That’s how we fought cigarette smoking as a public health menace—through taxes, education, and restrictions, not just rehab,” he added.

Tax Controversy: Betting Tax Already Scrapped

Ironically, Prof. Prempeh’s remarks come barely four months after the Mahama-led administration fulfilled a key campaign promise by repealing the 10% betting tax.

On March 26, 2025, Parliament approved the repeal of betting, gaming, and lottery taxes following the passage of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The removal of the tax sparked concern among economists and policy analysts, who warned that it could inadvertently encourage youth addiction by making betting more attractive and affordable.

Professor Godfred Bokpin, an economist at the University of Ghana Business School, criticized the repeal during a media appearance in March.

“My considered view is that the betting tax should not have been abolished because oargued.5etrimental aspects of addiction,” he argued.