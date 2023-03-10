3 hours ago

Caucus for Democratic Governance , Ghana has observed with disdain the brutal force that was used on the innocent residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region by the Ghana armed Forces.

We condemn the brutality totally.

The investigation on the killing of the young soldier should have been done by the police. The attack on citizens by some members of military is becoming too many.

Certainly in Bawku, the military brutalized and killed some innocent citizens. Other areas that has seen military brutalities are Ejura, Techiman, Ayerebi Ofoase and Ho West.

As the military command has taken responsibility for the brutalities, CDG-GH is asking the military command to also take interest in future commands to make sure such brutalities are avoided.

The state must compensate the victims of the military brutalities since the innocent residents right has been abused unjustifiable.

CDG-GH also condemn the killing of the military man and calling on investigative bodies to investigate and punish the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Dr. E.K Hayford

Executive Director

Caucus for Democratic Governance ,Ghana

0277606338