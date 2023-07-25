4 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose the money allegedly stolen from her house if she is unable to explain the source.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV in Accra on Monday, he underscored that “Article 286 (4) states that if she cannot explain the source of this money, she is going to lose it. It says that if the money cannot be attributed to income, loan, gift or inheritance then it is not hers, so she will lose it.”

Although he said the issue was not a ‘perfect matter,’ Mr Kpebu opined that the state getting the rest of the money was not bad.

“If the OSP investigates this matter, we will see whether we can get issues of bribery and most especially corruption because that is where, as citizens, our suspicions are geared towards. If there is no evidence, and yet we cannot explain the source of that money, she loses the money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Kpebu has said that public commentary surrounding the alleged stolen monies from the house of the former Minister compelled the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to do its work.

“These commentaries we run also help. Because if we do that, it also shows that public anger will be an incentive for the OSP to do his work excellently because he knows that people are angry and are talking about the scandal. So there is no chance to make mistakes, there is no chance to go slow. So these commentaries are very useful,” he stated.

Mr Kpebu said this in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday.

Source: citifmonline