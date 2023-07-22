2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, says the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, must come clean on circumstances surrounding the huge sums of foreign and local currencies allegedly stolen from her residence in Accra by her domestic staff.

“I think that she should help us by providing further particulars because this has the potential to cause disaffection in our party (NPP) and so the president must take action,” Mr. Tetteh told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV/Citi FM on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The Minister had caused the arrest and prosecution of her domestic staff who allegedly stole monies including $1 million dollars, €300,000, several cedis and other items from her private residence between July and October 2022.

Although Mr. Tetteh intimated that “there is no law preventing anyone from holding money in their house” he said it will be in the best interest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Minister, and the governing party for additional details to be provided on how the funds ended up in her home so that she is not “sacrificed in the court of public opinion.”

“I don’t think she has done herself good with the statement because this matter has travelled far and one would have thought she would have provided enough evidence and not what she put out there, and she can be punished for it because the party structures say anyone who brings the party’s name into disrepute should be sanctioned.

“Once she had the opportunity to lay out the fact, she should have come out with the full facts in order not to put us in suspense.”

Cecilia Dapaah promises to give detailed response

Cecilia Abena Dapaah has reacted to public comments about a reported theft case in her residence at Abelemkpe involving her domestic workers.

In a statement dated Friday, July 21, 2023, she said there are “noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”

She however said: “I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

