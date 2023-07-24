7 hours ago

A communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Solomon Nkansah has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has suffered a big blow with the events surrounding missing sums of money at the residence of a serving minister.

In what has become known as the Cecilia Dapaah matter, the minister, in 2022, is said to have lost a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 cedis to two house maid aged 30 and 18.

Nkansah said whiles the issue was a blow to the government, the NPP should not be bothered about it and members should desist from defending it in any shape or form.

“Whichever way you look at it, it is a big blow to the government, it is not good for governance in this country,” he submitted on the Alhaji and Alhaji talk show on Pan African Television (July 22, 2023).

“Successive governments have been preaching that Ghanaians must develop the habit of saving in the banks…and if you have a minister who is supposed to lead by example, allegedly keeping such monies in her house at a time that our dollar, euro seem not to be stable, then it is cause for concern,” he added.

On how the NPP should handle the issue, he said: “It is not good for our image and it also creates problems for politicians. NPP members must not worry about it, it is not for you to go and defend the indefensible, that is recklessness, that is unseriousness.

“Because I have combed through our constitution and there is nowhere that she should be made a minister and keep it on behalf of the party,” he added.

Nkansah called on the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to launch probes into the matter, he also stated that it was in the interest of the former minister to call for same.

Dapaah resigned her position in a letter dated July 22, 2023 and has since said she is open to any probe into the matter.

Background

According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.

The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.

Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.

Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.

The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.

The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.

Source: Ghanaweb