President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s loyalty in protecting the image of his government following her resignation as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The president praised Madam Dapaah’s work at the ministry, which he described as excellent and productive.

Madam Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to the president on Saturday, July 22, 2023, a day after she became the talk of the town because her house helps had allegedly stolen huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

The two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of Abena Dapaah and her husband between the months of July and October 2022.

Two house helps of the minister and three others are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

The president, in an acceptance note, described the resignation as regrettable and intimated that he is confident the minister’s integrity while in office will be established.

Below is the President’s acceptance note.

I have received your letter, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, resigning from office as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and as a member of the Government. It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the Government. The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the Nation. I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.

