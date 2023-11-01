9 minutes ago

State Prosecutors have filed fresh charges at the High Court against the House maid of former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Patience Botwe, 18, and seven others have been charged for allegedly stealing various sums of monies including $1 million, 300, 000 euros and other properties.

They have since July 6, this year, been put before the Circuit Court while investigations were ongoing.

In Court on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, when the case was called, DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, a police prosecutor in the company of Superintendent Sylvester Asare and Akosua Agyepomaa Agyemang, a Senior State Attorney, told the Court that, fresh charge sheet have been filed at the High Court.

According to ASP Nyamekye, the Registrar of the High Court was yet to allocate a hearing date to enable the Prosecution communicate same to the Circuit Court and subsequent withdrawal.

ASP Nyamekye told the court that, following the latest turn of event, the charge sheet before the Circuit Court would be withdrawn when the date at the High Court is allocated.

“The State Attorney informed me that they have filed an enhanced Charge Sheet at the High Court yesterday waiting for a date to be issued,” DSP Nyamekye told the Court.

According to him, if a date is assigned, the Prosecution “will come and seek the leave of the Court and withdraw the case from here (Circuit Court) and continue at High Court.”

To this Conclusion, the case was adjourned to November 8, 2023 for the Prosecution to withdraw the application at the Circuit Court.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that the fresh Charge Sheet was filed at the High Court on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

All the accused persons were present in court except the eighth accused who is at large.

Patience Botwe, 18, hairdresser together with Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda,34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, Excavator operator, we’re on a provisional 14 counts of Offences.

The eighth accused person who is on similar charges in at large.

Their plea on the 14 provisional counts of charges comprising of a count of conspiracy, five counts of conspiracy and eight counts of dishonestly receiving have not been taken.