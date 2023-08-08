2 hours ago

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded five of the accused persons in the Cecilia Dapaah case and granted bail to two lactating mothers to the tune of GH¢1 million each with three sureties to be justified.

Two house helps of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The said monies were allegedly stolen from the couple’s house at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra Region.

18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

The first accused, (A1) Patience, also had her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, all being dragged before the same court.

Madam Dapaah eventually resigned from her position after a public uproar and demands for her to leave the government for allegedly illegally acquiring and storing the funds.

Source: citifmonline