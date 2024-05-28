1 hour ago

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director General of the Ghana School of Law, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Ghana under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

During an interview on Citi FM's 'Eyewitness News' on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, he stated that the country is facing economic challenges and corruption has become rampant due to the government's shortcomings.

Ansa-Asare, a founding member of the NPP, highlighted the case of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who is facing allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He questioned how the money discovered in the minister's properties, which he referred to as "stolen money," could be returned to her without consequences.

He noted that in a proper democracy, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, would have resigned over Cecilia Dapaah's case.

He emphasized that these issues persist because Ghanaians choose to remain silent.

"Because we don’t have the courage to speak our minds, ministers get away largely with impunity. How long did it take the president to sack the minister of finance? How long did it take him?

"Look at the state of the economy today because of one man. How many of the ministers ought not to have been reshuffled or sacked? They are there," he pointed out.

He added, "Somebody's maid or house help steals millions of dollars, and then a court of law will order that the stolen money should be returned. Look, with the greatest respect, if we were practising real democracy, we would not be in this discussion. Dame would have resigned, and that would be it."

Source: Ghanaweb