4 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Sarpong, has asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) not to waste time in probing the case of embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Mr Sarpong has said this is a case of national interest and it shouldn’t take more than a month for the office to complete its work.

He made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“All the OSP needs to do is establish the source of the money and the owner. Once we get to know the source, GRA will take over and investigate whether she pays taxes or not. If it was stolen, you confiscate it. It shouldn’t take forever,” he said.

To him, the special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has not delivered on its mandate as expected and this will be a test case for him.

Madam Dapaah has been making news headlines since Friday after it emerged her two housemaids; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei and three others are facing trial for the theft of huge sums of money and personal items.

Per the charge sheet, a “cash sum” of $1m (£780,000), as well as 300,000 euro ($333,000) and 350,000 Ghana cedis ($30,000), plus other personal items including handbags valued at $35,000 and $95,000-worth of jewellery.

The 68-year-old has, however, disputed the figures given in the court document but the revelations outraged many in Ghana.

The OSP on Monday placed Madam Dapaah on arrest for questioning for several hours after reports that the office has received over 200 petitions to probe her.

The office subsequently went and searched her Ablemkpe residence, as well as her official residence at Cantonments where the office says it made significant findings.