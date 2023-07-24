4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has stated that the house helps, of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who allegedly stole funds worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence have done the nation some good.

According to Dr. Clement Apaak, the funds in question belonged to the state, and if the house helps had not taken the alleged funds, the issue might never have come to light.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Clement Apaak posited that their actions inadvertently exposed the alleged loot which could have otherwise remained concealed.

"If the house helps didn't help themselves to the Big Stash in Cecilia Dapaah's room and get caught, we wouldn't have ever known about the loot, and she would still be in office. Something good can come via something bad oooh! In a strange way, the house helps have done Ghana good!" one of his tweets read.

Meanwhile, the former minister, in her letter of resignation letter addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies could affect the government negatively.

However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.

"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.

"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.