2 hours ago

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has served notice that his office will take over the prosecution of the case involving the monies allegedly stolen from the residence of the former Sanitation Minister and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

This was related to the court by the Police prosecutor, DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, handling the case.

Last week, the police forwarded the docket to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.

The Attorney-General’s office revealed that the advice will capture the culpability of the accused persons and whether the victim in the case, Cecilia Dapaah, ought to be probed further following concerns over the source of her money.

Though the Attorney-General’s office is yet to make public its advice, DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye stated in court that the AG’s office will take over the prosecution.

However, two more persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged stolen money.

This was revealed in court on Wednesday by police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye.

Cecilia Dapaah’s $1 million, 300,000 euros and personal effects which are valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis and dollars were allegedly stolen by her two house helps.

Source: citifmonline