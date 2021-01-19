3 hours ago

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has made shocking revelations about his fellow gospel singer Cecilia Marfo after the latter courted another controversy following her public act on gospel songstress Joyce Blessing.

It could be recalled that Cecilia Marfo, in 2017, slapped Brother Sammy and splashed water on him at her worship concert which caught the social media eye and became a topical issue in the country.

Cecilia Marfo has once again been trending over the days for snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing, at a thanksgivng concert, and ordering her to return to her ex-husband.

Cecilia Marfo claimed she was speaking the mind of God regarding Joyce Blessing.

Touching on the issue in an interview with host Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment'', Cecilia Marfo has been mad before, therefore he wasn't surprised to see her in action when she abruptly interrupted Joyce Blessing's ministration at the thanksgiving concert.

Brother Sammy confidently confirm the gospel musician turned Prophetess' ''madness'' stressing ''I used to financially support her when she went mad''.

Watch full interview below: