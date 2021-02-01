39 minutes ago

Controversial Ghanaian prophetess and singer, Cecilia Marfo, has spoken after snatching microphone from Joyce Blessing on stage, something that has greatly annoyed Ghanaians.

In a video, she appeared unperturbed about the controversy that her action had caused in the media.

She was not remorseful as seen in the video. Madam Marfo rather boasted about the attention and many gifts she had received after that incident.

She said some Ghanaian men, especially, give her dollars and other gifts because of what she did to Miss Blessing.

She added that just like Jesus was criticised for doing what was right, she also expects to be criticised, therefore, nothing will cause her to stop doing her job.

Her comments have angered some people and they have called her a liar.