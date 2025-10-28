3 hours ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has reiterated the central bank’s resolve to uphold prudent monetary policies aimed at preserving exchange rate stability and consolidating recent economic gains.

His assurance follows the impressive performance of the Ghana cedi, which has appreciated by 37 percent against the US dollar as of October 17, 2025 — one of its strongest rallies in years. The appreciation has been attributed to renewed market confidence, fiscal discipline, and the central bank’s effective liquidity management.

Speaking at the launch of the Cedi@60 anniversary in Accra, Dr. Asiama said the remarkable turnaround of the local currency was the result of coordinated efforts between the government and the Bank of Ghana.

“The cedi has appreciated by 37 percent as of October 17, and according to the World Bank, it is the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa. This gain is not by accident. It reflects hard and sometimes unpopular policy choices — fiscal consolidation by government, a tight monetary policy stance by the Bank of Ghana, and renewed confidence from investors and the general public,” he said.

Dr. Asiama reaffirmed that the central bank remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure price and exchange rate stability while supporting sustainable economic growth.

The World Bank has also ranked the cedi as the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2025, underscoring the positive effects of Ghana’s ongoing fiscal discipline and foreign exchange management reforms.