2 hours ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced that the Ghanaian cedi has appreciated by more than 42% in 2025, signaling a remarkable turnaround after two years of steep depreciation.

Speaking at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting in Accra on Tuesday, July 15, Dr. Asiama attributed the cedi’s strong performance to robust external reserves, sound monetary policy, and renewed investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

“As of June 2025, the cedi has appreciated by over 42% year-to-date, effectively reversing nearly all the losses recorded in 2022 and 2023,” he said.

Dr. Asiama described the currency’s rebound as a reflection of Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, following a challenging period marked by fiscal pressures and external shocks.

Providing further evidence of economic recovery, the BoG Governor revealed that Ghana’s gross international reserves have grown significantly to $11.1 billion—an increase from $8.98 billion at the end of 2024. The current reserve level provides 4.8 months of import cover.

“Gross international reserves now stand at $11.1 billion, up from $8.98 billion at the end of last year. This offers a solid buffer for the cedi and enhances our external sector stability,” he noted.

Dr. Asiama also highlighted Ghana’s strong trade performance, reporting a trade surplus of $4.14 billion in the first four months of 2025. Export earnings rose by over 60%, driven largely by gold, cocoa, and oil.

He added that the current account surplus reached $2.12 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a significant leap from just $66 million recorded in the same period in 2024.

The BoG Governor emphasized that remittance inflows remain resilient, further supporting the foreign exchange market. He also pointed to Ghana’s ongoing success under the IMF-supported economic programme, which has led to consistent positive reviews and a recent credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s from Selective Default to CCC+.

“These developments are more than just statistical milestones. They reflect the restoration of macroeconomic credibility — the kind of credibility that inspires confidence from markets, investors, and citizens alike,” Dr. Asiama remarked.

He concluded by reiterating the Bank’s commitment to policies that sustain the recovery, enhance economic stability, and solidify the cedi’s position as a strong and reliable currency.